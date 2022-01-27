American Family Field: New additions in 2022

article

As the Milwaukee Brewers prepare for the 2022 season, the Club is pleased to announce several new additions to American Family Field aimed at enhancing the fan and game-day experience.



The signature addition to the ballpark in 2022 is the Cream City Cocktail Bar located in the right field corner on Loge Level. The 65-foot porcelain bar, designed by Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors, incorporates cream city brick with notable wood and metal design attributes. The expansive open concourse and views of the field welcome fans to the new gathering space to watch the game.

"We are always researching improvements to elevate the fan experience at American Family Field, and we are excited to be unveiling this project in 2022," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. "The Cream City Cocktail Bar will be a popular new gathering spot for fans who will appreciate the cream city brick design, synonymous with Wisconsin, and the local spirits being served. We know it will be a great addition to the fan experience and very popular with Brewers fans as they visit the ballpark."



Fans can expect American Family Field to remain cashless with mobile ordering available for delivery of select food and beverage items directly to one’s seats. Further, fans will note several new self-checkout point of sale units throughout the ballpark. Two new retail pop-ups will open on the Loge Level giving fans easier access to popular Brewers branded items. The ballpark’s concourses will also be dotted with 10 new Marketplaces, including a larger location in the home plate area on the Terrace Level. All the Marketplaces showcase a wide variety of packaged beverages as well as popular ballpark snacks.

The Associated Bank Check Deck will see upgraded porcelain countertops and the addition of new televisions, while the Northwestern Mutual Legends Club and Party Suites will have updates to the interior bar and furniture. Group tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 1, giving fans a chance to secure group seats before single game tickets go on sale next month. Visit brewers.com/allin for more information.

Families will enjoy the new location of the Aurora Children’s Health Kids Zone, moving from the Terrace Level concourse behind section 426 to a more open and spacious area behind section 406. The new location will include a poured-in-place rubber playground flooring system as well as wall padding to ensure a safe play space and offer all the favorite current structures for the smallest Brew Crew fans.