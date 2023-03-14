Allen Lazard on Aaron Rodgers' 'list,' signing with Jets: reports

article

NFL free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to sign with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports.

Lazard, who played five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was also on a reported "wish-list of free agents" Aaron Rodgers gave the Jets to "target and acquire." On that list are reportedly wide receivers Lazard , Randall Cobb, and Odell Beckham Jr., with Rodgers also wanting the Jets to acquire veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis.

In his five seasons, Lazard has career totals of 169 receptions for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns in 57 games (40 starts). He is coming off his best season, with career-highs in starts (15), receptions (60) and receiving yard (788). The deal with the Jets is reportedly worth $44 million over four years.

Rodgers and members of the Jets organization reportedly met last week, with owner Woody Johnson feeling "excited and satisfied" about the prospect of acquiring Rodgers in a trade with the Packers following their meeting.

But Rodgers has made it clear throughout the offseason he is undecided on what comes next, whether he will return to Green Bay for his 19th season, ask for a trade, or retire as one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 04: Allen Lazard #13, Aaron Rodgers #12 and Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers look on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Packers have stated they hope for a decision from Rodgers by the start of the 2023 NFL year , which will kick off on March 15.

FOX News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.