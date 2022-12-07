All-Big Ten: Badgers' Herbig named unanimous 1st team

article

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig was named first team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press – a unanimous selection.

Badgers safety John Torchio was also named to the first team, while running back Braelon Allen and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton were named to the second team.

Herbig, a junior, tallied a conference-best 11 sacks in 11 games – all solo. He also led the conference with 15.5 tackles for loss.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Torchio, a senior, tallied five interceptions – second most among Big Ten players – including one that was returned for 100 yards. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns, tied for the conference lead.

Allen, a sophomore from Fond du Lac, ran for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games. Benton, a senior from Janesville, tallied 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Camp Randall Stadium

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is The Associated Press Big Ten offensive player of the year, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is coach of the year.

Stroud and Campbell are among five unanimous picks to the All-Big Ten first team in voting by 22 media members who cover the conference. The other unanimous choices are Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and Herbig.

The first team includes six players from conference champion Michigan and five from Ohio State.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Stroud, Skoronski and Michigan kicker Jake Moody are repeat first-team selections.

Stroud was the AP Big Ten co-offensive player of the year in 2021, sharing the award with Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III. Stroud also is a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second straight year.

He has thrown for 3,340 yards and leads the nation in quarterback efficiency rating and is tied for first with 37 touchdown passes. He has had five 300-yard passing games and thrown for at least three TDs in six games.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Campbell was second in the Big Ten with 118 tackles after leading the conference in 2021. He also intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and forced a fumble and had 3.5 tackles for loss. He is a Butkus Award finalist.

Penn State first-year running back Nicholas Singleton was voted newcomer of the year. Singleton has run for 941 yards and a school freshman-record 10 touchdowns, and he went over 100 yards in three games. His 6.32 yards per carry is best in the nation among freshmen.

Harbaugh coached Michigan to a school-record 13 wins, a repeat conference championship and a second straight spot in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines' nine Big Ten regular-season wins are the program's most since the league went to a nine-game conference schedule. Harbaugh is 74-24 in eight seasons at Michigan.

A complete list of the year's first and second team is available through the Associated Press website.

The Associated Press' Eric Olson contributed to this report.