After ugly Packers win, John Kuhn sees 'things they can fix'

An ugly win is better than a pretty loss, and that certainly was the case for the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 15 at Lambeau Field after their 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now sitting at 7-2, the Packers are still in the driver's seat in the NFC. FOX6's Lily Zhao caught up with three-time Packers Pro Bowl FB John Kuhn to get his take on the close game and how the team can bring more juice with no fans.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "All right, Mr. John Kuhn. I mean, for the Packers, a win, is a win, is a win. It wasn’t pretty on Sunday, but they did get the W, which is what counts. What did you make from not the prettiest win from the Green Bay Packers?"

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a touchdown pass under pressure against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2nd quarter at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan B Expand

"Well, you know, a lot of times, and I watched the game again today, a lot of times when you see games like that, whether it’s on television, or whether it’s in person, you just feel like it’s an ugly game," said Kuhn. "Then you watch it on film, and you see all the good things that the Green Bay Packers did. Thought they protected Aaron Rodgers very well throughout the course of the game, and I thought the defense made plays when the plays were there to be made, especially there at the end of the game. Obviously, you don’t like the missed tackles. Obviously, you don’t like the special teams blunder that they had there on that 91-yard punt return, but these are all things that they can fix going forward."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Matt LaFleur said postgame that he was a little disturbed by the lack of energy playing the Jacksonville Jaguars, so how do you go about bringing your own juice? I know he says that about every week, but how do they bring their own juice when there are no fans in the stands?"

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Members of the Green Bay Packers huddle following warm-ups before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"Yeah I mean, that’s a very difficult task that these guys are dealt this year in 2020," said Kuhn. "I wouldn’t be able to even relate at all to playing a football game without fans. Green Bay Packers never play without fans, whether it’s at home in front of 80,000 or on the road because they fill those stadiums, being the road attraction, so that’s a difficult task for everybody. I know for us, the teams that I used to play on, it was a Randall Cobb, it was a Charles Woodson, it was a guy like myself who would stand up and try and get the guys motivated, and try and get the guys going. I don’t even know if that takes form this year in 2020 without fans in the stands. It’s a difficult task but every team is dealing with it. You just hope this Packers team figures it out before the playoffs."

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates scoring his first running touchdown of the season in the 2nd quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wiscon Expand

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "I mean, you mentioned it right there. Aaron Rodgers said he wants 'Roll out the Barrel.' He wants the 'YMCA.' He also wants to, perhaps, see you on the jumbotron cheering on the crowd, igniting the wave. Is anything like that going to be in the works in the future here at Lambeau?"

"Boy I’ll tell you what, Aaron really likes to get everybody riled up with his postgame quotes," said Kuhn. "I don’t know if I’m going to go shirtless, but I’ll throw out the 'YMCA.' I’ll try and start the wave -- a one-man wave. Maybe I’ll get a camera guy or two to jump in with me. We’ll see what we do. Anything we can do to help out the guys to give them some energy."