Admirals tickets for 2021-22 season now on sale

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Admirals
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals announced on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that individual game tickets for the 2021-22 regular season are now on sale to the general public.

Individual tickets can be purchased at the Admirals office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. In addition, tickets can be purchased by visiting milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling 414-227-0550.

A news release says ticket prices are offered in five different pricing sections, starting as low as $16. For the first time this season, the Admirals will employ a dynamic pricing structure, based on game date and availability. Groups of 10 or more people, receive a discount off the regular price of the tickets, in addition to many other benefits. 

The Admirals will return to Panther Arena ice for the first time in 584 days when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 p.m. at Panther Arena.

