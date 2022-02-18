Expand / Collapse search

Admirals temporary name change: Milwaukee Fish Fry

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Admirals
MILWAUKEE - Nothing says tradition in Wisconsin quite like the fish fry – and the Milwaukee Admirals are embracing it in a big way. The team is temporarily changing its name to the Milwaukee Fish Fry on March 11 and 12.

A news release says the transformation is capped by jerseys that the team will wear during the games. They feature the Milwaukee Fish Fry Crest, which features a walleye being lured by fries, on a red-and-white plaid pattern similar to the table cloths that adorn the tables of the best fish fry establishments in the area.

For both of those games there will naturally be fish fries available at Panther Arena concession stands and there will be significant Milwaukee Fish Fry merchandise available for purchase.

We have also joined forces with some of the best Fish Fries in the area on a joint ticket package. For $35 fans will receive a ticket to one of the Fish Fry games and a voucher good for a Fish Fry at Buck Bradley’s, Major Goolsby’s, Saz’s  and  Steny’s.

As for the jerseys, they will be up for silent auction online beginning March 9 and running through 7:30 pm on March 12. The money raised will be donated to the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team’s charitable arm.

Both the Fish Fry logo and jerseys were designed by Dozella Graphics of Hartford, WI.

For more information or to purchase Fish Fry Ticket packages fans should visit milwaukeefishfry.net.

