Admirals stay undefeated after Chicago win

The Milwaukee Admirals limited the Chicago Wolves to just 18 shots on goal, and Troy Grosenick stopped them all, in the Admirals 5-0 win over the Chicago Wolves Saturday at Allstate Arena.

Milwaukee has won ten straight games and hasn’t lost since Dec. 31 at Rockford. In that span, Admirals goalies Grosenick and Yaroslav Askarov have combined for five shutouts and have allowed just 14 goals against. The shutout was the second of the season for Grosenick.

Individually, Grosenick tied an Admirals franchise record with his 10th straight victory. The record was set by Frank Caprice in the 1988-89 season and equaled by Brian Finley in the 2003-04 campaign.

The win was Karl Taylor's 184th as heads coach of Milwaukee. That moved hjm into sole possession of second place on the Admirals AHL wins list. Claude Noel won 183. Dean Evason is the Admirals AHL wins leader among coaches with 242.

Milwaukee finished with 33 shots on goal.

The Admirals return home for five straight games beginning Tues., Jan. 30 against the San Diego Gulls. The face-off is scheduled for 6:30 pm at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.