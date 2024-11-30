Admirals snap losing streak with OT win over IceHogs

article

Vinnie Hinostroza scored 2:23 into overtime to lead the Admirals to a 3-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night at Panther Arena. The win snapped a five-game winless streak for the Ads.

Hinostroza took an outlet pass from Chad Nychuk and entered the Rockford zone with speed before unleashing a wrister from the right hashmarks that beat Rockford goalie Mitchell Weeks glove-side for his second OT winner of the season.

The goal was the seventh of the season for Hinostroza, the AHL’s leading scorer.

The Admirals penalty kill keyed the win as well, killing off eight minutes of Rockford power-play time in the final nine minutes of regulation and two minutes of overtime.

Magnus Chrona backstopped the PK and made 29 saves for his fifth win of the season.

The IceHogs got on the board first as Colton Dach scored his seventh of the season with a PP marker at 7:14 of the opening period.

Milwaukee leveled the score at one with just 1:38 to go on the second period on Anthony Angello’s second of the season. With the Ads on their fifth power-play of the night, Luke Prokop took a shot from just above the right hashmark and Angello deflected it past IceHog’s goalie Mitchell Weeks.

Frank Nazar gave the IceHogs the lead again when he scored at 5:50 of the third, but Kieffer Bellows answered right back for the Ads to knot the score at two with just under 11 minutes to play. Stationed between the circles, Bellows took a feed from Ozzy Wiesblatt and took a low shot that beat Weeks five-hold for his seventh of the season.

Neither team found the back of the net the rest of regulation, setting the stage for Hinostroza’s GWG.

The Admirals get back at it on Tuesday night when they host the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena.

