Admirals re-sign Keaton Thompson to AHL deal

The Milwaukee Admirals announced Tuesday, June 13 that the team has signed defenseman Keaton Thompson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season

Playing in his first season in Milwaukee, Thompson tallied four goals and dished out six assists for 10 points while skating in 40 games during the regular season and then chipped in three points (1g-2a) in 11 Calder Cup Playoff contests as the Admirals made their run to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2006.

Prior to joining the Ads he spent three seasons with the Iowa Wild where he totaled 24 points on five goals and 19 assists to go along with 93 penalty minutes and a +21 rating. Originally drafted in the third round, #87 overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, Thompson has played in 315 career AHL games between the Admirals, Wild and San Diego Gulls, accumulating 73 points (18g-55a) and 212 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Thompson spent three seasons as the University of North Dakota where he helped the Fighting Hawks to the 2016 NCAA Championship. He has also earned a pair of silver medals with Team USA, first in the U17 World Hockey Challenge in 2012 and then again at the 2013 U18 World Junior Championships.

Thompson and the Admirals will kick off their 2023-24 home schedule on Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The complete AHL schedule will be released later this summer.