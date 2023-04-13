Admirals jerseys salute 414 Day; Milwaukee hosts Chicago Wolves

article

The Milwaukee Admirals will honor its hometown on 414 Day when they host the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

A news release says the Admirals will wear unique jerseys that were inspired by the People’s Flag of Milwaukee which was created in 2016. The jerseys were designed in coordination with long-time Admirals partner, Traction Factory, a Milwaukee advertising and marketing firm.

Jersey description

The jerseys feature a navy base with light blue and gold piping on the sleeves, while the Admirals crest of the front of the jersey shows a rising sun similar to the People’s Flag.

Navy Color: The Navy color represents Lake Michigan and our status as a port city and hub of water technology.

Gold Piping: The gold color symbolizes The gold color symbolizes Milwaukee rich brewing history. Once known as the "The Beer Capitol of the World," Milwaukee is affectionately referred to as the "Brew City."

White Disc: The centered disc represents the sun rising over the horizon of Lake Michigan, as seen while looking East from the shore of the city. The sunrise symbolizes hope and a new day. Universally, the color white represents peace and unity.

Blue Stripes: The three stripes in the sun’s reflection represent the founders of The three stripes in the sun’s reflection represent the founders of Milwaukee and its three original settlements: Kilbourn Town, Juneau Town and Walker’s Point. Their light blue color symbolizes our three rivers: the Milwaukee , Menomonee, and Kinnickinnic.

The Admirals will wear the jerseys for just the game on Friday, April 14 -- and they will be auctioned off via online auction and the proceeds going to the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team’s charitable arm.

Fans can register for the auction at http://admirals.gesture.com or by texting ADMIRALS to 76278.