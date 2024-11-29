Admirals fall to Griffins in shootout, 3-2

article

Sebastian Cossa stopped eight of ten shots in the shootout to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 3-2 shootout win over the Admirals Friday at Van Andel Arena.

The loss extended Milwaukee’s winless drought to five games (0-2-1-2). Grand Rapids improved to 3-0 against the Admirals this season.

In the shootout, Amadeus Lombardi, the first Griffins shooter scored. The Admirals second shooter, Jake Lucchini, scored. In the eighth round, both the Griffins’ Tim Gettinger and Milwaukee’s Cal O’Reilly scored. The tenth shooter for the Griffins, Cross Hanas, scored what proved to be the deciding goal in the shootout.

Defenseman Jake Livingstone gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead at 1:15 of the second period. From the right point, Livingstone sidestepped a couple defenders to get to the slot. He snapped a shot past the stick of Griffins goalie Cossa for his second goal of the season. Reid Schaefer and Vinnie Hinostroza picked up the assists.

Grand Rapids tied the game 1-1 at 7:30 of the third period when former Admirals forward Austin Watson scored a 5-on-3 power play goal.

Ryder Rolston, playing his first game with the Admirals, slapped the puck into the net at 17:04 of the third period. Kevin Gravel’s shot from the left point went wide of the net and bounced hard off the boards. Griffins goalie Cossa overpursued, leaving the net open for Rolston to slap the puck home. Gravel and O’Reilly had the helpers.

Grand Rapids knotted the score 2-2 with 50.1 seconds remaining in regulation. After pulling the goalie, Amadeus Lombardi’s shot from the left circle found the back of the goal.

Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 33 shots in the loss.

The Admirals return home Sat., Nov. 30 to host Rockford at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.