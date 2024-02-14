Admirals beat Chicago Wolves, winning streak reaches 15 games

article

The Milwaukee Admirals picked up goals from five different players and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 20 shots in net as they took down the Chicago Wolves 5-2 for to extend their team-record winning streak to 15 games.

The winning streak is the longest in the American Hockey League since Bakersfield won 17 in a row in 2018-19 and tied for the fifth longest in league history. The win also extended Milwaukee home winning streak to 14 games, which also a club record.

The win for Askarov was his 18th of the season and extended his personal winning streak to 11 games.

Marc Del Gaizo (2a), Roland McKeown (1g-1a), Tye Felhaber (2a), Reid Schaefer (1g-1a) all posted multi-point games for Milwaukee, while Fedor Svechkov and Jasper Weatherby also lit the lamp.

For just the third time during their winning-streak, the Ads allowed the first goal of the game as Chicago’s Casey Fitzgerald lit the lamp at 12:29 of the first period.

However, the momentum swing Milwaukee’s way when Svechkov’s shot from the slot went over the shoulder of netminder Adam Scheel with less than a second to play in the first to level the game at one.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The second period was all Admirals as they outshot the Wolves 14-3 during the frame and scored a pair of goals, courtesy of L’Heureux’s 12th of the season at 12:55 and McKeown’s sixth of the year 3:25 later.

Weatherby extended the Ads lead to 4-1 with his career-best ninth of the season mid-way through the third and, after Fitzgerald scored his second of the game, Schaefer sealed the deal with an empty-net tally with just over a minute to play.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Ads now hit the road for three straight beginning Saturday afternoon at 2 pm in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Moose. Milwaukee’s next home game is Saturday, February 24th at 6 pm against Chicago.