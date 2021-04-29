Packers, Rodgers fans on reported rift: ‘Love to see him stay’

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly seeking a split from the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday afternoon, April 29.

In light of the report, the atmosphere outside of American Family Field before Thursday's Milwaukee Brewers game was more like Lambeau Field -- fans talking about the Green & Gold and the long-time quarterback.

"He’s been such a solid quarterback for us for, and yet you understand it’s all part of the game," said Packers fan Terrie Zanotti. "But where is your loyalty, you know? You don’t want to see him do that."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Us Wisconsin fans, Packers fans, we’d love to see him stay. At the same time if he goes that’s on him, I’m still going to love the guy," said Logan Ludlum of Platteville. "It’s really tough to say. It’s a tough situation because there’s so much we don’t see behind the scenes and everything we don’t know about and he does. Ultimately, it’s up to him and I respect him for whatever he does."

Some fans who spoke to FOX6 News said they believe Rodgers will be back on the field when the season kicks off, while others were unsure. One fan said he thinks the report is "bologna."

Advertisement

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app