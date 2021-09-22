Expand / Collapse search

Aaron Jones says Packers' trainer found pendant containing father's ashes: 'Forever grateful'

By Paulina Dedaj
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Green Bay Packers
FOX News
article

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) makes a heart sign for a fan prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Ra

Expand

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones lost a special chain containing his father’s ashes in the endzone while scoring one of his four touchdowns against the Detroit Lions, but on Tuesday, he revealed that the necklace was retrieved by one of the team’s trainers. 

Jones tweeted out a photo of the football-shaped pendant on Tuesday afternoon and thanked trainer Bryan "Flea" Engel, who he says stayed out on the field until 1:45 a.m. searching for it. 

Jones first broke the news on "The Steve Czaban Show" Tuesday morning, adding that it was a touching effort by Engel. 

"It shows how much they care about us," the running back said.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Jones was playing in his first home game at Lambeau Field since the death of his father, Alvin Jones Sr., who died of complications from coronavirus in April. He was 57.  

After completing six catches for 48 yards and three touchdowns and 67 rushing yards for another score, Jones said he believes his dad would be "happy" that he lost the sentimental piece in the end zone. 

He said, "He’d be like, ‘If you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone.’"

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Packers' Aaron Jones reveals he lost chain with father's ashes inside after touchdown
article

Packers' Aaron Jones reveals he lost chain with father's ashes inside after touchdown

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was playing Monday night with a heavy heart and left it all on the field in the team’s 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Milwaukee police seek burglar who broke into businesses

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a burglary that happened near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hadley Street.