Aaron Jones says Packers must 'control what we can control' vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers have set themselves up to clinch the top seed in the NFC. FOX6's Lily Zhao caught up with running back Aaron Jones to get his thoughts on their big win over the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field Sunday, Dec. 27, and their crucial matchup against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3.

Aaron Jones

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Well, the Packers are 12-3, and a big part of their victory against the Titans, Mr. Aaron Jones. Aaron, Aaron Rodgers talked about kind of having a stinker against Carolina, and you guys were able to bounce back and have your most complete game of the season offensively and defensively. How are you guys able to bounce back like that, and how important is it to be playing your best football right now?"

"Definitely," said Jones. "We knew coming in we were getting a good football team coming to Lambeau and it was going to be playoff atmosphere. We had to take care of business, and it was going to be one of the closer games that we had, a playoff atmosphere before we hit the playoffs, so we knew we had to play a complete game. We didn't play a complete game the week before, so we worked on it in practice, meeting rooms, just continued to talk about it -- finishing games, playing four complete quarters."

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown pass to Equanimeous St. Brown #19 against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 in Green Expand

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Rookie running back AJ Dillon got his time to shine. What was it like seeing him get his moment and having his first 100-yard rushing game of the year?"

"It was a lot of fun," said Jones. "We knew when he got his opportunity, he was going to make the most of it. We weren't surprised because we see it week in and week out in practice. He's a big dude. He's a lot to tackle, especially when he gets running north and south. That's a hard man to stop, so I'm glad to see him do his thing. I think he has a bright future."

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans with teammate Equanimeous St. Brown #19 during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 Expand

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "You've done your share of Lambeau Leaps, and AJ Dillon needed a little bit of help. He says he really learns a lot from you, so are you going to have to help him there with his Lambeau Leaps?"

"A little bit," said Jones. "I'll credit it to it was wet and slippery up there, so he couldn't really push up off of it, but he did say, when he got to the sideline, he was like, 'I didn't realize that thing was that high,' so we'll work on it. I know he can jump, so that's the thing. I know he has a good vertical, so we're just going to have to work on that. He might've been a little tired from running and the touchdown, as well. A lot of people forget about that."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "What's the mindset of this team, especially knowing that you have to go into Chicago against a division rival in the Bears to get that top seed?"

"Just handle business," said Jones. "Control what we can control. We know it's going to be a playoff atmosphere-like, as well. They need this win, as well, to get in, and we need this win to secure the No. 1 seed. We're going to get their best shot, and we have to come ready to play how we did last week, all three phases -- and make sure we get the job done."