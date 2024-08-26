80th U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills; daily tickets now available

article

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Monday, Aug. 26 that daily tickets are now available for the 80th U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills from May 26-June 1, 2025.

A news release says tickets start at $25. Various daily and weekly ticket offerings plus exclusive and upgraded packages are now on sale.

Ticket breakdown

Daily Gallery Tickets: Daily gallery tickets are available each day (Wednesday-Sunday) of championship week. General admission to the grounds of Erin Hills, grandstand seating, complementary parking and shuttle service to and from the course are included. Food and beverage will be available for purchase onsite.

Gallery Ticket Package: Gallery passes include one Gallery Ticket each day (Wednesday-Sunday) of the championship, general admission to the grounds, grandstand seating, complementary parking and shuttle service to and from the course. Food and beverage will be available for purchase on site.

Trophy Club: The Trophy Club offers access to a premium experience where fans can enjoy all the action in a sports bar and lounge atmosphere that includes a variety of seating options, upgraded food and beverage options for sale, live television coverage throughout the facility and executive restroom facilities. Trophy club tickets also include all access offered by a Gallery Ticket.

The Lodge: The Lodge offers access to an exclusive space inside The Lodge Irish Pub and Terrace, which overlooks the golf course. Fans can enjoy bar style and casual seating along with live television coverage throughout the venue. The Lodge access also includes food and beverage and access to viewing decks on three additional holes. The Lodge tickets also include all access offered by a Gallery Ticket.

Officials said the 80th U.S. Women’s Open will mark the fifth USGA championships conducted at Erin Hills. It will also be the third time Wisconsin has hosted the U.S. Women’s Open after Se Ri Pak won in 1998 and Na Yeon Choi in 2012, both at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit uswomensopen.com.