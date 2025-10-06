2025 Hank Aaron Award; Brewers' Christian Yelich named finalist

article

The Brief MLB announced finalists for the 2025 Hank Aaron Award, honoring the most outstanding offensive player in each league. Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is an NL finalist, seeking his third award (previously won in 2018, 2019). Winners will be determined by a panel of Hall of Famers and former winners, along with fan voting open until Oct. 12.



Major League Baseball announced on Monday, Oct. 6, the finalists for the 2025 Hank Aaron Award, which annually honors the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has once again earned recognition as one of the National League’s top offensive talents.

Yelich named Hank Aaron Award finalist

What we know:

The Hank Aaron Award winners will be announced during a special presentation at the MLB Awards Show, presented by MGM Rewards on Thursday, November 13.

A news release says Yelich is a two-time recipient of the Hank Aaron Award (2018, 2019). In 2025, the Brewers say he delivered another standout season at the plate -- demonstrating consistency, power and leadership that have made him a strong presence in the Brewers lineup.

A panel of Hall of Famers and former Hank Aaron Award winners including Ken Griffey Jr., Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Chipper Jones, Pedro Martínez, Johnny Bench and Robin Yount will help determine the winners. In addition, fans can cast their votes for the award at MLB.com/Aaron, with voting open through Sunday, Oct. 12 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

The Hank Aaron Award was established in 1999 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. This year marks the 26th presentation of the award, which continues to honor Aaron’s legacy and impact on the game.