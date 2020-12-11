1-on-1 with Fox Sports' Adam Amin ahead of Sunday's Packers game

article

A lot is at stake for the Packers on Sunday.

If they can beat the Lions, an NFC North title and a playoff spot could be in play if games fall in their favor.

Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, who is on the call for this game, breaks it all down.

Adam Amin: I think there’s a lot that Aaron Jones brings to the table, whether it’s on the ground or through the air.

The Packers doubled up the Lions in week 2 in a 42-21 win at Lambeau Field, thanks to a big performance by Aaron Jones, who rushed for a career-best 168 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jones will be counted on yet again against a porous Lions defense.

Adam Amin: (He does a lot of his work) in that intermediate level, but he covers such a range from sideline to sideline through the middle of the defense.

Right now the Packers are in a groove. They’re the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, compared to the Lions, who sit in the bottom third of the league in that category.

Adam Amin: They play very well as a collective, and for Matt LaFleur to put this personnel into situations where they execute at a really high level, whether it’s in the red zone, whether it’s between the 20s, I mean they execute all over the field and they do it with really creative play-calling.

But that isn’t to say playing a Matthew Stafford-led team is an easy out. The Lions gained some momentum following their come from behind win in Chicago last week.

Adam Amin: I give Matthew Stafford a lot of credit. He’s been the heart and soul of the team for a while, especially in a transition phase where you know the head coach is different, GM is different. They’re going to be looking around at the end of the season. He’s pretty much carrying them right now for this last quarter of the year, and he’s carried them for most of the year in these close games that they’ve won.

The Packers are hoping to continue to roll and are looking to sweep the lions for the second straight year.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 pm this Sunday on FOX.