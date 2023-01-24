The power of peanuts
MILWAUKEE - Did you know that regular consumption of peanuts can help fight some chronic diseases? We're celebrating National Peanut Day with Amber Pankonin, who is sharing more about the small but mighty peanut!
Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie
1 cup frozen blueberries or raspberries
1 large banana
½ cup frozen cauliflower (optional)
2 tbsp peanut butter
1 cup milk
2 tbsp peanut butter powder or ground flax (optional)
1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
1 tbsp natural or heated peanut butter
1 tbsp chopped peanuts
Instructions:
1. Blend together the frozen blueberries, banana, cauliflower, peanut butter, milk and optional: peanut powder or flax until very smooth.
2. In a glass or jar, layer smoothie with vanilla yogurt.
3. Top with peanut butter and chopped peanuts. Enjoy right away.