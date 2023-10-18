Spooky spirits; Halloween-themed cocktails

Get in the Halloween spirit, with some spirits! Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us two spooky cocktails.



Death in the Evening

1 1/4 oz. Goodland Door County cherry liqueur

1/4 oz. Amerique 1912 absinthe rouge (red absinthe)

3 to 4 oz. champagne

Pinch edible red glitter

Garnish: twist of citrus or cherry, optional

Glass: champagne glass

Stir all ingredients together with ice, pour slowly into champagne flutes.



Glitter and Smoke

1 to 1 1/4 oz. Ume plum liqueur

1 oz. rum (Roaring Dan's)

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

1/4 oz. simple syrup or lavender simple syrup

2 dashes orange bitters

Garnish: smoke

Glass: rocks or martini

Shake all ingredients together. Strain into glass, then smoke.

