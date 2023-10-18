Spooky spirits; Halloween-themed cocktails
MILWAUKEE - Get in the Halloween spirit, with some spirits! Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us two spooky cocktails.
Death in the Evening
1 1/4 oz. Goodland Door County cherry liqueur
1/4 oz. Amerique 1912 absinthe rouge (red absinthe)
3 to 4 oz. champagne
Pinch edible red glitter
Garnish: twist of citrus or cherry, optional
Glass: champagne glass
Stir all ingredients together with ice, pour slowly into champagne flutes.
Glitter and Smoke
1 to 1 1/4 oz. Ume plum liqueur
1 oz. rum (Roaring Dan's)
3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
1/4 oz. simple syrup or lavender simple syrup
2 dashes orange bitters
Garnish: smoke
Glass: rocks or martini
Shake all ingredients together. Strain into glass, then smoke.