SC Johnson Happy Hands Contest; local finalist

A 10th grade student from Waterford Union High School is a finalist in SC Johnson Professional's Happy Hands Contest, which highlights the importance of handwashing in schools.



Sophia M.'s design features sketches of wildlife with the tagline, ‘we all thrive when we sanitize.'

There are two categories of finalists: Kindergarten through 5th grade and 6th through 12th grade. The winners from each will get a $300 gift card, a $1,000 donation to their school and up to 1,000 1-liter manual soap/sanitizer dispensers featuring the student's winning design for the school district.



Voting is open through February 28. Submit your vote here.