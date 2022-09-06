MILWAUKEE - Gino Salomone talks with actress Rosario Dawson about working with Kevin Smith on ‘Clerks III.’
Rosario Dawson on 'Clerks III'
Milwaukee Public Schools students on the traditional calendar start school Tuesday, Sept. 6.
A new UWM dining program allows students to eat whenever and however often they want, but the school doesn't have enough employees, sending an email to faculty and staff asking if they would volunteer to staff and clean the dining halls.