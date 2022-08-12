Refreshing summer mocktails
MILWAUKEE - Meghan Sedivy from Fresh Thyme Market shares recipes for three refreshing summer mocktails.
Cool-as-a-Cucumber Cooler: Our first mocktail is as cool as a cucumber cooler. Cucumbers are 96% water and great for hydration during the hot summer months. They also contain a host of nutrients which include antioxidants that may help protect and hydrate your skin while keeping it smooth and firm. To make this refreshing cooler you will need to combine;
Ingredients:
- 2 half-inch-thick slices of peeled cucumber (about 1 oz.)
- 1 sprig fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 1 1/2 oz. Fresh Thyme Market lime sparkling mineral water
- 1/2 oz. fresh lime juice
- Ice
- 2 oz. club soda
- Thinly sliced cucumber for garnish
Instructions:
- In a cocktail shaker or mixing glass, mash two slices of cucumber, cilantro and sugar with a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon. Add 1 ½ oz. Fresh Thyme Market lime sparkling mineral water and lime juice; top with ice. Cover the shaker with a lid and shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
- Once the ingredients have been blended in the shaker, strain the mixture into a cocktail glass over ice and top off with club soda. To finish this delightful refreshing drink, garnish with cucumber slices and cilantro.
Summer Teajitos: This next mocktail will allow you to celebrate summer with a mojito-inspired tea using Jasmine Green Tea. Green tea is a great source of antioxidants derived from plant compounds called polyphenols that may help reduce inflammation in the body and promote healthy digestion. This refrigerated, ready-to-drink green tea – makes it simple to use in mocktail recipes and adds a lightly floral, pure and smooth flavor to this drink.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup fresh cut strawberries
- 4 slices of lemon
- 4 fresh mint sprigs
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme Light Agave Nectar
- 1 (16.9 oz.) bottle Jasmine Green Tea
- 1 (16 oz.) bottle Fresh Thyme Organic Lemonade
- Ice cubes, for serving
Instructions:
- In a 2-quart pitcher, place fresh fruit, mint sprigs, and agave nectar.
- Add lemonade and tea. Stir to combine. Refrigerate for up to 8 hours, if desired. If storing longer, wait to add fresh fruit and mint until just before serving.
- Serve over ice.
Grapefruil-Basil Punch: Basil is an herb that is currently in-season and pairs well with citrus flavors. This grapefruit basil punch blends the flavors of grapefruit and basil to create a delicious mocktail. Grapefruits are an excellent source of Vitamin C which may help support the immune system and basil contains plant compounds that may promote anti-inflammatory benefits.
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup water
- ¾ cup agave nectar
- 1 cup packed fresh basil leaves
- 3 cups grapefruit juice
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice
- 1 (1 liter) bottle Fresh Thyme sparkling mineral water
Instructions:
- In a small saucepan, heat water and agave nectar over medium heat. Whisk until agave nectar is dissolved. Remove from heat and add basil leaves. Cover and let cool; then discard wilted basil leaves.
- In a large ice-filled pitcher, combine cooled mixture, grapefruit juice, and fresh lime juice. Top with the sparkling mineral water and stir to combine. Add grapefruit slices, fresh basil leaves, and pomegranate arils to glasses for garnish, if desired. Makes 10 6-oz. Servings.