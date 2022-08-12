Meghan Sedivy from Fresh Thyme Market shares recipes for three refreshing summer mocktails.



Cool-as-a-Cucumber Cooler: Our first mocktail is as cool as a cucumber cooler. Cucumbers are 96% water and great for hydration during the hot summer months. They also contain a host of nutrients which include antioxidants that may help protect and hydrate your skin while keeping it smooth and firm. To make this refreshing cooler you will need to combine;

Ingredients:

2 half-inch-thick slices of peeled cucumber (about 1 oz.)

1 sprig fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

2 tsp. sugar

1 1/2 oz. Fresh Thyme Market lime sparkling mineral water

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

Ice

2 oz. club soda

Thinly sliced cucumber for garnish

Instructions:

In a cocktail shaker or mixing glass, mash two slices of cucumber, cilantro and sugar with a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon. Add 1 ½ oz. Fresh Thyme Market lime sparkling mineral water and lime juice; top with ice. Cover the shaker with a lid and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Once the ingredients have been blended in the shaker, strain the mixture into a cocktail glass over ice and top off with club soda. To finish this delightful refreshing drink, garnish with cucumber slices and cilantro.

Summer Teajitos: This next mocktail will allow you to celebrate summer with a mojito-inspired tea using Jasmine Green Tea. Green tea is a great source of antioxidants derived from plant compounds called polyphenols that may help reduce inflammation in the body and promote healthy digestion. This refrigerated, ready-to-drink green tea – makes it simple to use in mocktail recipes and adds a lightly floral, pure and smooth flavor to this drink.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup fresh cut strawberries

4 slices of lemon

4 fresh mint sprigs

1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme Light Agave Nectar

1 (16.9 oz.) bottle Jasmine Green Tea

1 (16 oz.) bottle Fresh Thyme Organic Lemonade

Ice cubes, for serving

Instructions:

In a 2-quart pitcher, place fresh fruit, mint sprigs, and agave nectar. Add lemonade and tea. Stir to combine. Refrigerate for up to 8 hours, if desired. If storing longer, wait to add fresh fruit and mint until just before serving. Serve over ice.

Grapefruil-Basil Punch: Basil is an herb that is currently in-season and pairs well with citrus flavors. This grapefruit basil punch blends the flavors of grapefruit and basil to create a delicious mocktail. Grapefruits are an excellent source of Vitamin C which may help support the immune system and basil contains plant compounds that may promote anti-inflammatory benefits.

Ingredients:

¾ cup water

¾ cup agave nectar

1 cup packed fresh basil leaves

3 cups grapefruit juice

¼ cup fresh lime juice

1 (1 liter) bottle Fresh Thyme sparkling mineral water

Instructions: