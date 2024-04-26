Protein-packed breakfasts

Power-up your breakfast! Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shows us some protein-packed recipes to start your day off right.

Protein Pancakes

½ cup plain Greek yogurt, ½ cup milk (cow’s milk or soy milk preferably), 2 eggs, 1 ¼ cup oats, 1 Tbsp sugar, 2 tsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp salt,

1 tsp vanilla extract, dash cinnamon



Add all ingredients to a blender & blend until smooth. Let batter sit for 10 minutes at room temp. Heat non-stick skillet over medium heat and grease with cooking spray. Add 1/4 cup of batter and cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles form on top of the pancakes. Flip and cook one more minute on the other side.



Top with nut butter, berries, nuts, etc.

Cottage Cheese Toast

1 slice whole wheat bread, 1/4 cup cottage cheese, 2 eggs, 1/4 cup fresh spinach

Optional: 1 Tbsp hemp hearts



Sauteé spinach greens until wilted and fry or scramble the eggs. Toast the bread, then spread with cottage cheese. Layer on the wilted spinach, then the eggs and top with hemp hearts (optional)

Egg Bites

10 large eggs, 1/3 cup milk, 1 cup cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup chopped tomatoes,

1/4 cup chopped spinach (can use frozen), 1/4 teaspoon each salt & pepper,

Optional add-ins: 6 ounces cooked bacon or breakfast sausage



Whisk eggs, then add remaining ingredients. Pour into greased muffin tins and bake at 350° for 20-22 minutes.