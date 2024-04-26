Protein-packed breakfasts
MILWAUKEE - Power-up your breakfast! Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shows us some protein-packed recipes to start your day off right.
Protein Pancakes
½ cup plain Greek yogurt, ½ cup milk (cow’s milk or soy milk preferably), 2 eggs, 1 ¼ cup oats, 1 Tbsp sugar, 2 tsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp salt,
1 tsp vanilla extract, dash cinnamon
Add all ingredients to a blender & blend until smooth. Let batter sit for 10 minutes at room temp. Heat non-stick skillet over medium heat and grease with cooking spray. Add 1/4 cup of batter and cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles form on top of the pancakes. Flip and cook one more minute on the other side.
Top with nut butter, berries, nuts, etc.
Cottage Cheese Toast
1 slice whole wheat bread, 1/4 cup cottage cheese, 2 eggs, 1/4 cup fresh spinach
Optional: 1 Tbsp hemp hearts
Sauteé spinach greens until wilted and fry or scramble the eggs. Toast the bread, then spread with cottage cheese. Layer on the wilted spinach, then the eggs and top with hemp hearts (optional)
Egg Bites
10 large eggs, 1/3 cup milk, 1 cup cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup chopped tomatoes,
1/4 cup chopped spinach (can use frozen), 1/4 teaspoon each salt & pepper,
Optional add-ins: 6 ounces cooked bacon or breakfast sausage
Whisk eggs, then add remaining ingredients. Pour into greased muffin tins and bake at 350° for 20-22 minutes.