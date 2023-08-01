On the Counter; N/A Manhattan

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, owner of The Counter: Day Bar, shows us how to make a traditional and N/A Manhattan.

Traditional Manhattan:
2 ounces Rye Whiskey
1 ounce Sweet Vermouth
2 dashes Angostura Bitters 

Garnish with a cocktail cherry and optional orange twist

N/A Manhattan:
2 ounces Ritual Whiskey
1.25 ounces Pathfinder
.75 ounces Dhos Orange Liqueur
.25 ounces Oaked and Smoked Vanilla
2 droppers DRAM Black Cardamom Bitters
3 dashes Angostura Bitters
4 drops Disco Inferno

Garnish with a cocktail cherry and optional orange twist

