March Madness air fryer recipes

March Madness is here, and who doesn't love an excuse for a delicious game day spread? Fresh Thyme Market's Registered Dietitian Meghan Sedivy is here with some easy air fryer tips and recipes.





Avocado Fries:

Ingredients:

2 avocados, peeled and sliced

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup flour of choice

2 eggs, lightly beaten

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp kosher salt

Avocado oil spray

Serve with: dip of choice



Instructions:

1. In a small dish add the flour, paprika, garlic powder, and kosher salt. Stir to combine. In another small dish add the egg and beat until frothy. In another dish add the panko breadcrumbs.

2. In an assembly line manner, roll the first avocado slice in the flour (give it a light tap to remove excess flour), then submerge it in the egg wash, followed by the panko bread crumbs. I gently push the panko into the avocado to ensure its evenly coated. Repeat with all of the avocado slices.

3. Place the avocado fries with some space in between. Air fry on 390F for 7 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until desired crispiness. Depending on the size of your air fryer basket, will depend on how many batches you have to do.

Bacon Wrapped Dates:

Ingredients:

1 package of pitted dates

1 package of bacon, cut in half

Toothpicks

Instructions:

1. Start by cutting the bacon strips in half.

2. Place a date on the bacon, and wrap.

3. Place the date wrapped in bacon on the air fryer tray or in the air fryer basket.

4. Set the temperature to 400 degrees F for 7 minutes. (air fryer setting)

5. Plate, serve, and enjoy!

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings:

Ingredients:

2 medium cauliflower heads

1 cup flour

1 tbsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

4 eggs

1 container of hot sauce of your choice

Instructions: