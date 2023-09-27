Making alphabet vegetable soup

Sarah Rushford from Ebenezer Child Care Centers show us how to make a soup that gets the whole family involved.



Alphabet Vegetable Soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

1 yellow onion, diced

3 carrots, diced

1 russet potato, diced

1 sweet potato, diced

1 cup cauliflower florets, cut into small pieces

2 quarts (8 cups) chicken or vegetable broth

1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes, not drained

2 teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup alphabet pasta (or other small shape)

1 cup frozen green peas

1 cup frozen sweet corn or sweet corn cut from the cob

Instructions:

In a large stockpot or Dutch oven, heat the butter over medium heat. Ad the onion, carrots, potatoes, and cauliflower, and cook about 5 minutes, stirring a few times during that time. Add the broth, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover the soup, and cook 20 minutes. Stir in the pasta and cook 5 more minutes. Stir in peas and corn and cook about 5 more minutes, until peas and corn are thoroughly heated.

