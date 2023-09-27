Making alphabet vegetable soup
MILWAUKEE - Sarah Rushford from Ebenezer Child Care Centers show us how to make a soup that gets the whole family involved.
Alphabet Vegetable Soup
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter
1 yellow onion, diced
3 carrots, diced
1 russet potato, diced
1 sweet potato, diced
1 cup cauliflower florets, cut into small pieces
2 quarts (8 cups) chicken or vegetable broth
1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes, not drained
2 teaspoons salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup alphabet pasta (or other small shape)
1 cup frozen green peas
1 cup frozen sweet corn or sweet corn cut from the cob
Instructions:
In a large stockpot or Dutch oven, heat the butter over medium heat. Ad the onion, carrots, potatoes, and cauliflower, and cook about 5 minutes, stirring a few times during that time. Add the broth, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover the soup, and cook 20 minutes. Stir in the pasta and cook 5 more minutes. Stir in peas and corn and cook about 5 more minutes, until peas and corn are thoroughly heated.