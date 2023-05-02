Kentucky Derby pie bars with bourbon whipped cream

The Kentucky Derby is this weekend, and you don't have to head to Churchill Downs to get in the spirit. Jennifer Goldbeck, owner of Delicately Delicious, shows us how to make a decadent dessert perfect for Derby Day!



Kentucky Derby Pie Bars

Crust

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup sugar

1 TBSP egg white

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Line a 9" round pan with cooking spray, a circle of parchment and another generous coat of non-stick spray.

3. Combine all crust ingredients in a small bowl until combined. Press into the bottom of pan.

4. Bake for 8-10 minutes.



Filling (prepare while crust bakes)

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup flour

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla

2 eggs

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup pecans (or walnuts), roughly chopped

1. Stir together the melted butter, brown sugar, vanilla and eggs.

2. Add flour and salt, stirring until barely incorporated and white streaks of flour are still visible.

3. Add chocolate chips and nuts, folding until fully incorporated.

4. Pour filling over crust and spread evenly.

5. Return to oven and bake for 25-35 minutes. Top should be browned and shiny and interior will be slightly under baked. Do no over bake to a cookie consistency, you want the inside to be set up but still a bit gooey.

Allow to cool completely.



Bourbon Whipped Cream

1 cup whipping cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Bourbon to taste (optional, start with 1 TBSP, and then a tsp at a time until boozy!)

Whip the whipping cream to soft peaks. Add powdered sugar and vanilla and beat together 1-2 minutes more. If using, add bourbon to taste, stirring well after each addition.



