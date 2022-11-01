How to donate to Fox6 Coats for Kids

FOX6 Coats for Kids 2022 is here! ALL sizes of coats are needed – ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for the teens and older children. Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITU and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.

We invite you to check out the 2022 Coats for Kids information packet. It’s loaded with information on how to hold a drive, how to request posters, and more!

DON’T HAVE A COAT TO DONATE? NO WORRIES, YOU CAN STILL HELP!

FOX6 Coats for Kids can accept on-line monetary donations. It’s fast, easy and secure. All the dollars raised will be used to purchase new coats at wholesale prices. We invite you to make your donation now.

WHERE TO DONATE

Steinhafels locations Waukesha – W231 N1013 County Hwy F Greenfield – 888- W. Sura Lane Grafton – 1048 Port Washington Road Menomonee Falls – N93 W16677 Falls Parkway Kenosha – 7001 118th Avenue

Waukesha – W231 N1013 County Hwy F

Greenfield – 888- W. Sura Lane

Grafton – 1048 Port Washington Road

Menomonee Falls – N93 W16677 Falls Parkway

Kenosha – 7001 118th Avenue

Feldco, Windows, Siding & Doors – 401 W. Boden Street, Milwaukee, Monday – Friday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

