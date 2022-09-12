DELAFIELD, Wis. - The HAWS Schallock Center for Animals opened last year as a destination for youths, families and pets across Wisconsin to learn, grow and find sanctuary alongside nature and animal healers.
Brian Kramp is learning about everything the center offers.
Learn, grow and find sanctuary at HAWS Schallock Center for Animals
Brian Kramp is learning about everything the center offers.
Get involved with HAWS Schallock Center for Animals
Brian Kramp is learning about everything the center offers.
Brian Kramp is in Delafield learning about the educational opportunities available to guests at this unique center.
Basketball and golf are his sports of choice, but his competitive spirit is also exhibited in a different arena. That's what makes Beaver Dam sophomore Max Luedtke this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.