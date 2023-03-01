Easy meat-free meals
MILWAUKEE - Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shows us easy recipes and swaps for meat-free meals.
Connect with Kate!
Kate Peterson Nutrition
Mealwaukee
Sweet Potato Black Bean Grain Bowl
Toss diced sweet potatoes in olive oil, salt, pepper, cumin and chili powder
Roast for 25 minutes at 400 °F
Drain and rinse a can of black beans
Top cooked quinoa with veggies and black beans and add taco toppings of choice
Lentil Tacos
Cook lentils according to package directions
Add to tortillas and add toppings of choice
Bean Chili
Swap in canned beans for ground meat in chili and continue to cook according to recipe