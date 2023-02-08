Easy game day slow cooker meal
MILWAUKEE - The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and many people are wondering what to serve for their viewing parties.
Meghan Sedivy from Fresh Thyme Market shows us a time-saving slow cooker recipe that's sure to be a touchdown!
Southwestern Spaghetti Squash
½ lb grass-fed ground beef
½ cup chopped white onion
½ cup of water
1 can (15 oz.) Fresh Thyme organic tomato sauce
1 can (15 oz.) Fresh Thyme black beans (rinsed and drained)
1 seeded and sliced bell pepper
½ cup shredded carrots
1 chopped chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
1 tsp. minced garlic
1 tsp. Fresh Thyme chili powder
¼ tsp. salt
1 2 lb. spaghetti squash
Instructions
In a skillet, brown ½ lb grass-fed ground beef and ½ cup chopped white onion
Add to 6-quart slow cooker, then stir in ½ cup of water
Add tomato sauce, black beans, bell pepper, shredded carrots, chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, garlic, chili powder and ¼ tsp. salt
Use a small, sharp knife to pierce one 2 lb. spaghetti squash, making about 10 (½-inch) vents for steam to escape
Place the whole squash on top of the sauce in the slow cooker
Cover and cook for 4 hours in your slow cooker on the high setting, or 8 hours on the low setting