Easy Asian lettuce wraps; Recipe inside
MILWAUKEE - Simple to make and perfect for spring. Ying Stoller shares a recipe for easy Asian lettuce wraps.
Easy Asian Lettuce Wraps
2 tablespoons oil
½ lb. ground chicken
¼ cup diced red onion
½ cup peas and carrots
3-4 mushrooms. diced
1/3 cup diced water chestnuts
2-3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce
8-10 pieces lettuce
½ cup roasted almond slivers or fried wonton strips
1 cup Ying's Yum Yum Sauce
Heat the oil in a wok or pan over medium heat, add ground chicken and red onions. Stir-fry until the chicken appears cooked, and then add peas and carrots and stir for about 5 seconds. Add mushrooms, water chestnuts, and Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce. Stir until everything is cooked and evenly coated with the sauce.
To serve: place a piece of lettuce on a plate and add a couple spoons of the stir-fry on the lettuce, then top with roasted almond slivers or fried wonton strips.
Enjoy this delicious and very refreshing lettuce wrap!