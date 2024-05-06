Easy Asian lettuce wraps; Recipe inside

Simple to make and perfect for spring. Ying Stoller shares a recipe for easy Asian lettuce wraps.

Easy Asian Lettuce Wraps

2 tablespoons oil

½ lb. ground chicken

¼ cup diced red onion

½ cup peas and carrots

3-4 mushrooms. diced

1/3 cup diced water chestnuts

2-3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce

8-10 pieces lettuce

½ cup roasted almond slivers or fried wonton strips

1 cup Ying's Yum Yum Sauce

Heat the oil in a wok or pan over medium heat, add ground chicken and red onions. Stir-fry until the chicken appears cooked, and then add peas and carrots and stir for about 5 seconds. Add mushrooms, water chestnuts, and Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce. Stir until everything is cooked and evenly coated with the sauce.

To serve: place a piece of lettuce on a plate and add a couple spoons of the stir-fry on the lettuce, then top with roasted almond slivers or fried wonton strips.

Enjoy this delicious and very refreshing lettuce wrap!