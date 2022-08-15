Celebrating downtown employees

MILWAUKEE - Celebrate Downtown Employee Appreciation Week through August 19! Bill Miston has the scoop on all the events taking place.
Downtown Employee Appreciation Week
Celebrate Downtown Employee Appreciation Week through August 19
Lakeshore hike & beach bonfire for downtown employees
Friends of Lakeshore State Park will host an event for downtown employees and their families this week
This DSHA junior has the talent to win the gold on her own but she is all about the team. That's what makes Carolyn Schaefer this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
Mequon's annual Jewish Food Festival grew out of the "Taste of Kosher" tables that Rabbi Luchins and his wife, Sheina, hosted at grocery stores.