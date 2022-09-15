Expand / Collapse search

China Lights returns after 2 year hiatus

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

HALES CORNERS - Starting tomorrow, you can take an adventure in a lantern wonderland as China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens after a two-year hiatus. 

Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of the new ‘Alice in Wonderland’-themed light adventure in Hales Corners. 

 

China Lights returns after 2 year haitus

China Lights runs from September 16 through October 30 at Boerner Botanical Gardens.

Interactive displays at China Lights

China Lights runs from September 16 through October 30 at Boerner Botanical Gardens.

National Cheeseburger Day
article

National Cheeseburger Day

Beth Davis with the Milwaukee Burger Company joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk all things burgers.

China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens
article

China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens

Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of the new Alice in Wonderland themed light adventure in Hales Corners.