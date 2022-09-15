China Lights returns after 2 year hiatus

HALES CORNERS - Starting tomorrow, you can take an adventure in a lantern wonderland as China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens after a two-year hiatus.
Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of the new ‘Alice in Wonderland’-themed light adventure in Hales Corners.
China Lights returns after 2 year haitus
China Lights runs from September 16 through October 30 at Boerner Botanical Gardens.
Interactive displays at China Lights
