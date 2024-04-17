Chai cocktails two ways
MILWAUKEE - Spice up your cocktails! Jeanette Hurt shares two simple recipes for Chai cocktails.
Chai Orange Margarita
1 1/2 oz. blanco tequila
1 oz. Twisted Path Chai liqueur
1/2 oz. Goodland Orange liqueur
1/2 oz. freshly squeezed sumatra orange juice
1/2 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice
Glass: rocks or margarita
Garnish: salt, glitter and spritz of orange blossom water, as well as orange or lime wheel
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice except for salt and orange blossom water. Shake hard for 30 seconds, strain into glass and add garnishes.
Easy Chai Sour
2 oz. Chai, whiskey or other spirit
1 1/2 oz. Fresh Victor lemon sour
Glass: rocks
Garnish: lemon wedge
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake hard for 30 seconds, strain into a glass and add garnish.