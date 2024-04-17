Chai cocktails two ways

Spice up your cocktails! Jeanette Hurt shares two simple recipes for Chai cocktails.

Chai Orange Margarita

1 1/2 oz. blanco tequila

1 oz. Twisted Path Chai liqueur

1/2 oz. Goodland Orange liqueur

1/2 oz. freshly squeezed sumatra orange juice

1/2 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice



Glass: rocks or margarita

Garnish: salt, glitter and spritz of orange blossom water, as well as orange or lime wheel

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice except for salt and orange blossom water. Shake hard for 30 seconds, strain into glass and add garnishes.

Easy Chai Sour

2 oz. Chai, whiskey or other spirit

1 1/2 oz. Fresh Victor lemon sour



Glass: rocks

Garnish: lemon wedge

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake hard for 30 seconds, strain into a glass and add garnish.