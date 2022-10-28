Celebrate Día de los Muertos at The Domes; tamales
On October 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can enjoy sights, sounds and smells of the Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory for an event that will include a decorated Desert Dome, Mariachi music, dancers, food and art. Brian Kramp has a preview of Día de los Muertos, an event that celebrates deceased family and friends in a colorful and joyous way.
MILWAUKEE - On October 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. you can enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory for an event that will include a decorated Desert Dome, Mariachi music, dancers, food and art. Brian Kramp has a preview of Día de los Muertos, an event that celebrates deceased family and friends in a colorful and joyous way.
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at The Domes; story time for children
Brian Kramp has a preview of Día de los Muertos and a look at what children can expect when they get there.