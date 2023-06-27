Blueberry freezer jam; Preserving summer simply

Outpost Natural Foods joins us with an easy freezer jam recipe that will help you savor the flavors of summer a little longer.



You can find this recipe and more in GRAZE Magazine, free with any purchase at Outpost.



Blueberry Freezer Jam

Servings: Two 8-ounce jars

This is the perfect jam recipe for beginners. No boiling water bath, pectin or canning required. Just a quick cook on the stove and then into some clean jars and you’ve got summer in a jar.

5 cups fresh blueberries

Zest of one lemon

5 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 cups granulated white sugar

8-oz freezer jam jars

1. Thoroughly wash, rinse and dry jars and lids.

2. Place a small ceramic plate in the freezer. Place 2 cups of blueberries in a high-sided saucepan, and mash with a potato masher. Add the remaining blueberries along with the rest of the ingredients. Set the saucepan over medium-high heat and bring mixture to a boil.

3. Once the blueberries start boiling vigorously enough that the bubbles don't dissipate when you stir, set the timer for 12 minutes and continue boiling the berries at the same rate, stirring frequently.

4. When the jam begins to thicken, pull the plate from the freezer, and place a small amount of the jam on the plate. Run your finger through the jam, and if it jells and seems thick, remove the pan from the heat. If the jam is not thick enough, place the plate back into the freezer, and continue to cook the jam for a minute or two longer. Test again. Repeat until the jam is thickened.

5. Divide the jam into the glass jars. Allow to cool for about 2 hours, then top with lids. When the jam cools to room temperature, store in the refrigerator and enjoy within 2 weeks or you can freeze the jam for up to three months.

