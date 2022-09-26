Expand / Collapse search

'Avatar' re-release sees success in theaters

MILWAUKEE - In anticipation for the sequel ‘The Way of Water,’ Disney re-released James Cameron's ‘Avatar’ in theaters. The film generated $10 million in North America and $20 million internationally over the weekend, proving moviegoers still love the flick, 13 years after it first hit the big screen. 

Plus, the NFL announces who will be performing at this year's half-time show, a beloved actor retires and a former Packers player continues to make headlines. 

 

