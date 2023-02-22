MILWAUKEE - What do you get when you mix Spanish and Asian cuisine? In Milwaukee, you get AsianRican, a fusion of savory and spicy food. Brian Kramp is in the Silver City neighborhood of Milwaukee with a look at some of the dishes you find during VIA's 10th annual ‘Phobruary.'
AsianRican Foods; celebrating VIA's 10th annual 'Phobruary'
For the past 10 years, February has been a month of celebration and appreciation for several locally-owned businesses in Silver City all because of an event called 'Phobruary.'
AsianRican is a fusion of savory and spicy food.
