Open Record: The Big Picture

A surge in Milwaukee homicides has prompted the return of a nationally-renowned approach to reducing violent crime. But what originally derailed the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission? In this edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire explain how a pair of college professors are bringing the MHRC back.

You'll learn more about the job of the review commission and why the data they collect and analyze could help law enforcement, public health officials and various community organizations look at the big picture and figure out why these crimes are happening. Bryan talks about how dozens of cities from Oakland to Baltimore have replicated this review process. You'll also learn what former Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn thinks of the commission and what impact recent turmoil within MPD could have on it.

Related show links:

'It works:' As homicide rate surges, Milwaukee nationally-renowned review commission revitalized

Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Advertisement

Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record