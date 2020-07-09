Open Record Special Edition: 'Delete forever'

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know nearly every day Wisconsin judges are deleting public records that show you what they're doing? So what happens when you're blocked from seeing how your government operates? In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire dig into a first-hand experience and what it means for you.







The team talks about the decision to deliberately destroy those public records -- a decision judges defend as practical, while transparency advocates say it's government secrecy. You'll hear how the consequences of that decision play out and why this is such a big deal.



Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 and other timely issues here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.



