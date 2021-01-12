Open Record: Coming to (public) light

The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha sparked protests and riots. The investigation into that shooting is now complete. That means hundreds of pages of records, squad car videos, and a hospital interview with Blake are now in the public domain. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators explain how the Blake case isn't the only case where investigative records are coming to public light.

Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire discuss what we knew about the Blake case before the records came out and what we're finding out now. You'll also hear about what comes next as the records in these cases are made public.

Related show links: