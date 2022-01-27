Open Record: Anonymous sources

Most of the time, viewers see a story on the news, but are unaware all that goes in to getting that story on the air. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators dig into a topic they spend a lot of time discussing: Anonymous sources. Amanda St. Hilaire talks about the role of anonymous sources in one of her most recent investigations. She and Bryan Polcyn explain what anonymous sources are, why they're important, and when we use them. The team also explains how they navigate source motivations. In today's Off the Record segment, a series of quick-fire questions have Amanda defending OJ with pulp and Bryan singing Sinéad O'Connor.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators by clicking HERE.