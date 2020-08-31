Deff-initely Milwaukee: Let's crack open a cold 1 with Sprecher Brewing's CEO Sharad Chadha

article

He's a grad student from India who fell in love with Milwaukee. Sharad Chadha went all-in when he bought Sprecher Brewing back in January, becoming the President and CEO. In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh talks with Chadha about buying the company from the founder of Milwaukee's first craft brewery.

Chadha walks us through the ways COVID-19 changed business almost immediately. Another topic in the episode: hard seltzers. Chadha explains why those hard seltzers are here to stay and the lifeline they've given Sprecher Brewing. You'll also learn about the efforts to make Sprecher a national name.

