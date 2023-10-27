Zoo Interchange construction updates; what you need to know

Some major construction project milestones are coming to the Zoo Interchange. Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

The I-41 North exit to Burleigh Street and the Burleigh Street entrance ramp to I-41 South reopened last weekend and we are excited to share some major project milestones that are coming in the next week for the Zoo Interchange North Leg Project:

Wednesday, Nov. 1

I-41 North to open to 4 lanes from Swan Boulevard to Burleigh Street

I-41 North exit to westbound North Avenue to reopen

North Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 North to reopen

Thursday, Nov. 2

I-41 South to open to 4 lanes from Burleigh Street to Swan Boulevard

I-41 South exit to North Avenue east and west to reopen

North Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 South to reopen

All of these openings are extremely weather-dependent.

Once these lanes and ramps have opened crews will still have a number of weeks of work to complete on local roads to wrap up the project.