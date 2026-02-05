Zayn brings 'Konnakol Tour' to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum this summer

article

The Brief Zayn is bringing his new solo tour to Milwaukee with a July 23 stop at Fiserv Forum. Tickets go on sale Feb. 13, with presales beginning earlier in the week. His fifth studio album, "KONNAKOL," is set for release April 17.



Multiplatinum recording artist Zayn Malik is returning to the stage with a new solo tour, "The Konnakol Tour," which includes a stop in Milwaukee this summer.

‘One Direction’ to the Brew City

What we know:

The former One Direction member will perform at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, July 23. This marks his first time performing in Milwaukee; he had left the group by the time they came in 2015.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Earlier this week, Zayn announced his fifth studio album, "KONNAKOL," set for release April 17.

The expansive 31-date run launches on May 12.

Ticket options

What you can do:

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 13, through the Fiserv Forum website.

Tickets for "The Konnakol Tour" will be available first through the Zayn VIP KEY Presale beginning at noon CST on Tuesday, Feb. 10. Existing VIP KEY holders will automatically receive a unique passcode, while new members can join the program through 10:59 p.m. CST Sunday, Feb. 8, to unlock presale access.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A variety of VIP packages and experiences will also be offered, including premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, an autographed tour poster and a specially designed VIP gift item. Package contents vary by option.