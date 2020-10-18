Yum! Check out the Cooking Mom's maple & sausage breakfast bake

If you need some ideas on what to make for breakfast on a Sunday morning, we have you covered.

Amy Hanten, The Cooking Mom, joined the FOX6 WakeUp News team with the recipe for her maple and sausage breakfast bake.

Ingredients

1 package (12 ounces) JOHNSONVILLE® Maple Flavored Sausage Strips , cut 1/2-inch pieces

2 tubes (8 ounces each) Pillsbury® Crescent rolls

1/2 cup pure maple syrup, divided

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

Directions

Preheat oven to 375ºF. In a skillet over medium heat, cook and stir sausage pieces until lightly browned; about 2 minutes.

Unroll both cans of dough; separate dough into 4 long rectangles. In a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan, place dough; press into bottom. Pinch seams and prick roll dough all over with fork. Spread 1/4 cup maple syrup on top of dough using a pastry brush. Evenly sprinkle with sugar; top with sausage and pecan pieces. Drizzle with remaining maple syrup.

Bake until crust is golden brown; about 15-17 minutes. Allow to cool; cut into pieces.