Expand / Collapse search

Yum! Check out the Cooking Mom's maple & sausage breakfast bake

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Check out the Cooking Mom’s maple &amp; sausage breakfast bake

Check out the Cooking Mom's maple &amp; sausage breakfast bake

MILWAUKEE - If you need some ideas on what to make for breakfast on a Sunday morning, we have you covered.

Amy Hanten, The Cooking Mom, joined the FOX6 WakeUp News team with the recipe for her maple and sausage breakfast bake.

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat oven to 375ºF. In a skillet over medium heat, cook and stir sausage pieces until lightly browned; about 2 minutes.

Unroll both cans of dough; separate dough into 4 long rectangles. In a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan, place dough; press into bottom. Pinch seams and prick roll dough all over with fork. Spread 1/4 cup maple syrup on top of dough using a pastry brush. Evenly sprinkle with sugar; top with sausage and pecan pieces. Drizzle with remaining maple syrup.

Bake until crust is golden brown; about 15-17 minutes. Allow to cool; cut into pieces.