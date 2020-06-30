YouTube TV raises price to $64.99 per month

NEW YORK -- YouTube TV is now one of the priciest live TV steaming services with a monthly asking price of $64.99.



The company announced its $15 price hike in a blog post on Tuesday. The reason for the increase is because of its expanding channel package. In May, YouTube TV shared that its parent company, Google, inked a deal with ViacomCBS to bring more channels onto the streaming service’s platform, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 – all of which debuted June 30.



"We're excited to launch ViacomCBS' portfolio on YouTube TV this summer," Lori Conkling, YouTube TV’s global head of partnerships, has said. "Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms."









Prior to the announcement, YouTube TV had cost cord-cutters $49.99. And before that, the service had cost $35 when it first launched in 2017. Similar to the ViacomCBS deal, these price jumps resulted from YouTube TV adding popular channels like PBS and the Discovery Network’s HGTV and Food Network.



Meanwhile, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo TV start at $54.99 per month and AT&T Now Plus start at $55 per month and AT&T Now Max starts at $80 per month with HBO Max. Sling TV, on the other hand, offers two packages – Sling Blue and Sling Orange – for $30 each or $45 for both packages combined.



Despite its competitor’s offerings, YouTube TV now offers more than 85 channels and even added new features to its app, including segment jumping, extra DVR controls in addition to unlimited DVR space, a dark mode menu option, a “Mark as Watched” selection for organizing shows and a refreshed live guide.



YouTube also offers 17 original series that can only be watched on its streaming service.



The price change will be reflected in YouTube TV subscriber bills after July 30.



