You, Me & I-43: Yoder's Fry Pies a gas station surprise

The Brief FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been covering the Packers since 1990. They're sharing hidden gems from decades of drives north on I-43 to cover the team. You can find Yoder's Fry Pies at the Jaguar Shell gas station.



FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Sports Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been leaving our Brown Deer studios to cover the Green Bay Packers – games, drafts, training camps, practices – since Sept. 16, 1990.

They've made a lot of trips to Titletown over the decades and picked up a few interesting things along the way. Now, they're taking you along for a road trip north on I-43. This story is an excerpt from the full-length special: You, Me & I-43.

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Highway 172 to Highway 32: Yoder's Fry Pies a gas station surprise

Why you should care:

In the shadow of Lambeau Field you'll find Jaguar Shell. You wouldn't expect it, but inside, you can find some of the best baked goods anywhere, with a backstory to match. Yoder's Fry Pies, made in the Amish tradition in Bondiwell, are delivered to the Ashwaubenon gas station every Monday.

Yoder's Fry Pies at Jaguar Shell

"They put the dough in this hopper, the hopper will sort out portion sizes. They'll put them in another machine that's hand cranked, and they flatten them, and then they take these flattened pie crusts over to a station," explained Annette Goza, a Jaguar Shell cashier. "They'll put the filling, the fruit or the chocolate, and then they hand crank them, they crimp them so they are all uniform. And then they'll take them over to a fryer and they deep-fry them, which makes them even better, if you can imagine. And then the icing is pumped up, and then glazed."

How to get there:

Jaguar Shell – 2300 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304

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