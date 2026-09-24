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You, Me & I-43: Yoder's Fry Pies a gas station surprise

By  and Mickie Leach
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Travel
Published September 24, 2026 5:50 AM CDT
Published September 24, 2026 5:50 AM CDT
You, Me & I-43: Yoder's Fry Pies
You, Me & I-43: Yoder's Fry Pies

You, Me & I-43: Yoder's Fry Pies

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Sports Photojournalist Mickie Leach are sharing unique finds from their road trips north on I-43, including some of the best baked goods you'll find anywhere.

The Brief

    • FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been covering the Packers since 1990.
    • They're sharing hidden gems from decades of drives north on I-43 to cover the team.
    • You can find Yoder's Fry Pies at the Jaguar Shell gas station.

MILWAUKEE - FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Sports Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been leaving our Brown Deer studios to cover the Green Bay Packers – games, drafts, training camps, practices – since Sept. 16, 1990. 

They've made a lot of trips to Titletown over the decades and picked up a few interesting things along the way. Now, they're taking you along for a road trip north on I-43. This story is an excerpt from the full-length special: You, Me & I-43.

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Highway 172 to Highway 32: Yoder's Fry Pies a gas station surprise

Why you should care:

In the shadow of Lambeau Field you'll find Jaguar Shell. You wouldn't expect it, but inside, you can find some of the best baked goods anywhere, with a backstory to match. Yoder's Fry Pies, made in the Amish tradition in Bondiwell, are delivered to the Ashwaubenon gas station every Monday.

Yoder's Fry Pies at Jaguar Shell

"They put the dough in this hopper, the hopper will sort out portion sizes. They'll put them in another machine that's hand cranked, and they flatten them, and then they take these flattened pie crusts over to a station," explained Annette Goza, a Jaguar Shell cashier. "They'll put the filling, the fruit or the chocolate, and then they hand crank them, they crimp them so they are all uniform. And then they'll take them over to a fryer and they deep-fry them, which makes them even better, if you can imagine. And then the icing is pumped up, and then glazed."

How to get there:

Jaguar Shell – 2300 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304

Related

Packers road trip guide to Lambeau Field: You, Me & I-43
article

Packers road trip guide to Lambeau Field: You, Me & I-43

FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren and Photojournalist Mickie Leach take you to unique places along the I-43 route to Lambeau Field.

The Source: FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren and Sports Photojournalist Mickie Leach conducted interviews with the subjects of this piece over the course of their commutes from the WITI-TV studio in Brown Deer to Green Bay. Additional details referenced in this piece are sourced through the people and organizations who participated.

TravelNewsSportsLambeau FieldGreen Bay Packers